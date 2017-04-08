

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario bus driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving Friday night.

The driver, who works for GO Transit, a provincial public transportation system in Southern Ontario, was arrested at the Square One GO Bus Terminal in Mississauga, Ont. after a supervisor became concerned about his behaviour and contacted police.

Officers brought the driver to a police station where he was given a blood test. The driver has been charged with driving with a blood alcohol concentration in excess of 80 milligrams.

A spokesperson from Metrolinx, the crown agency that oversees GO Transit, says that the driver has been relieved of his duties pending an internal review.

“I won’t try to hide the fact that we were shocked,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said Saturday. “We were very, very disappointed that this would happen and we were very concerned.”

Aikins said that the driver is a 37-year-old Toronto man who was finishing his shift when his supervisor took note of his behaviour. She said that it is still too early to determine whether he had been drinking on the job or had consumed alcohol before his shift, but promised to “get to the bottom of what actually happened.”

“This something that we take very seriously,” Aikins said. “It is not something we have any tolerance for whatsoever… We are looking not only into this driver’s behavior in the past -- he has been with us for nine years -- but we will also look for any incidents throughout the day and whether there have been previous incidents with him.”

According to Aikins, this is the first time that a GO Transit operator has been charged with impaired driving.

The driver is expected to appear in court on April 25.

