Ontario boy, 4, dies after being found unresponsive in family pool
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 10:28AM EDT
HAMILTON -- Police in Hamilton, Ont., say a four-year-old boy has died after his parents found him in a swimming pool.
Investigators say the boy's parents found him in the pool at about 7 p.m. Saturday, not breathing.
Hamilton paramedics responded, and the boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the family's home was under renovations, and the pool was in the process of being opened.
They say the coroner's office is investigating, and foul play is not suspected.
The boy's name has not been released.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- A week of drownings puts spotlight on water safety
- N.S. man charged with murder extradited from Venezuela
- Beluga rescued from N.B. river swims towards possible reunion with pod: group
- Jury finds Halifax medical student guilty of first-degree murder
- Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Ontario, Quebec