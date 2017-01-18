Ont. teen subject of Amber Alert wasn't actually abducted, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 11:54PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 7:04AM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police in Peel Region west of Toronto say a 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday was not kidnapped as initially suspected.
The alert had cited witnesses as saying the girl had been forced into a van in Mississauga by two men.
But police now say that with help from the girl's family and Toronto police, she was later found in the east end of Toronto in good health.
Peel Region police say evidence indicates the girl was not the victim of abduction but did not elaborate.
The investigation is continuing.
