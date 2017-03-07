

CTVNews.ca Staff





A former Ontario school teacher has pleaded guilty to multiple sex-related offences involving students, some under the age of 16.

Jaclyn McLaren, 36, pleaded guilty to seven charges in connection with the incidents, which happened in the eastern Ont. municipality of Tweed, between October 2013 and February 2016. McLaren was working as a French teacher for Grades 6-8 at the time.

The charges McLaren pleaded guilty to on Tuesday include sexual exploitation, luring, possession of child pornography, sexual interference and making explicit material available.

Four of the eight victims were under the age of 16. The other four were under 18, according to an agreed statement of facts read in court.

The court heard that McLaren bought two of the boys alcohol before having sexual encounters with them in a car. She also had sexual intercourse with one student after he turned 18.

McLaren exchanged sexually explicit images with most of the students on several occasions, the court heard.

Sentencing is slated for May 19.

McLaren initially faced 42 charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference with a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16, sexual exploitation, luring a person under 16, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 and making child pornography.