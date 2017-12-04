Ont. police looking for two suspects in shooting death of Good Samaritan
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 9:41AM EST
Hamilton police say they're looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a Good Samaritan who tried to intervene in an altercation.
They say 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi tried to stop two men from accosting a man around 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Hamilton.
Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk says the two men then turned their attention to Al-Hansawi and one shot him.
Police say Al-Hansawi died around 10 p.m. at a local hospital.
Bereziuk says they are looking for the gun as well as the man who was allegedly accosted by the two suspects.
He says Al-Hasnawi was a brave man who was trying to do the right thing by helping out.
