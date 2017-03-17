

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The former Ontario nurse accused of killing eight seniors made a brief court appearance via video link in a Woodstock, Ont. courthouse on Friday morning.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer was charged with eight counts of first degree murder in October. In January, she faced six additional charges including four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

CTV Toronto’s Natalie Johnson reports that Wettlaufer, 49, made the appearance from the Vanier Centre for Women in Milton, Ont. She was wearing a plain, dark green sweatshirt and was standing beside a guard during the proceedings.

Wettlaufer’s lawyer, Brad Burgess, said a judicial pretrial is now underway and that more disclosure is expected on March 30. A pretrial is a conference involving the Crown attorney, the defence lawyer, the judge and the police officer in charge of the case before the actual trial begins.

Johnson reports that Wettlaufer simply responded with “K” when she was told she was being remanded into custody.

Investigators have alleged the crimes were committed over the last decade in three long-term care facilities in Woodstock, Ont. and London, Ont. when Wettlaufer was working as a registered nurse. Police said the victims were administered a drug.

Johnson said that none of the family members of the alleged victims were present in court on Friday. She said the case has been adjourned to April 7.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.