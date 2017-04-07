

CTVNews.ca Staff





A former nurse accused of murdering eight seniors in southwestern Ontario has waived her right to a preliminary hearing, which means she could face a trial months sooner that previously expected.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, appeared by video link in a Woodstock, Ont., courtroom on Friday, where she opted not to have a preliminary hearing.

Laura Jackson, a friend of one of those who died, told reporters that she was pleased by the news.

“We’re very anxious to have this heard,” Jackson said. “We’re very anxious to see justice served.”

Wettlaufer will attend court in person on April 21, where she will find out her trial date.

She faces eight charges of first-degree murder and four charges of attempted murder. Seven of the murder charges relate to patients who were under care at a nursing home Woodstock, Ont. The eighth relates to a former patient in London, Ont. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With a report from CTV London and files from The Canadian Press