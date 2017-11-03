

A girl in Cambridge, Ont. had to be taken to hospital for emergency surgery after eating a piece of Halloween candy that contained pieces of metal.

Waterloo Regional Police say the girl ingested the metal pieces Thursday from a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup she received while trick-or-treating.

The 11-year-old girl was rushed to a local hospital and had to be transferred to Hamilton General Hospital to undergo surgery to remove the metal pieces. She remains in hospital and an update on her condition is not available.

It’s not clear how the metal ended up in the candy. A spokesperson for Hershey, which makes Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, says it’s unlikely the contamination would have happened at one of its facilities, with a company spokesperson saying they have several protocols in place to prevent such incidents, including multiple metal detectors and visual inspections.

“We are confident that our products are safe to consume when they leave our plants,” Jeff Beckman, the company’s director of corporate communications, said in an email to CTV Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating by retracing the girl’s trick-or-treating route and talking to local store owners.

They say they have not received a report of tainted Halloween candy in several years, although there have been a number of similar incidents nearby this year.

A child in London, Ont. received a small chocolate bar containing a needle, while Chatham-Kent police say a mother who inspected her child’s Halloween haul reported finding a needle in a chocolate bar.

And police forces in Fredericton and Bathurst, N.B., also received reports of metal objects inserted in candy bars.

CTV Kitchener