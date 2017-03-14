

CTVNews.ca Staff





A highly anticipated winter storm swept through southern Ontario Tuesday, with communities west of Toronto experiencing the worst of the snowfall.

Cities in the Hamilton-Niagara corridor are expected to see up to 30 centimetres of snow by Tuesday night, according to weather experts. However, forecasts appeared to have missed the mark in Toronto, where snowfall is no longer expected to reach 25 centimetres.

Environment Canada lifted special weather statements for much of the region Tuesday, although winter storm warnings remained in effect for the Niagara and Kingston areas. The southernmost part of the province, including Windsor, was under a snow squall watch Tuesday morning.

Tuesday was declared a snow day for students at McMaster University, Brock University, Mohawk College and Niagara College. Many childcare centres in Hamilton were also closed.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport reported flight delays, and urged travellers to check the status of their flights regularly.

Ontario appears to have missed the worst of the storm, which hammered the northeastern United States with its full strength Monday and Tuesday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, which he called potentially "life-threatening." The city is expecting approximately 45 centimetres of snow.