One winning ticket for Saturday night's $5M Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO -- There is one winning ticket for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw, and it was sold somewhere in Ontario.
The winning ticket for the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was also purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 1 will be approximately $5 million.
