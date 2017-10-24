One person trapped after house explodes in Hamilton, Ont.
Fire officials confirmed that a 'major house collapse' in Hamilton, Ont. trapped at least one person inside.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 3:00PM EDT
A house exploded in Hamilton, Ont. Tuesday afternoon in a powerful blast that trapped at least one person inside.
Hamilton Fire has confirmed that crews are on the scene of a “major house collapse” on Gibson Avenue. One person is trapped inside, they said.
Photos from the scene show insulation, a refrigerator and furniture scattered across the property. The second floor of the home appears to have slumped in on itself and is leaning beside an adjacent building.
There is no word yet on injuries or the possible cause of the blast.
More to come…
With files from CTV Toronto
