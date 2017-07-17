One of two pythons rescued after being left outside pet store dies: police
Burmese pythons that were abandoned outside a southern Ontario reptile pets store. (source: Bry Loyst / Indian River Reptile Zoo)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 1:22PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 17, 2017 10:24PM EDT
NEWMARKET, Ont. -- Police say one of two snakes found abandoned outside a pet store just north of Toronto has died.
York Region police were called to the reptile store in Newmarket, Ont., on Monday morning after hearing reports that two bins full of snakes had been left outside in the sun.
Const. Andy Pattenden said police instead discovered that the bins only contained one Burmese python each measuring between six and eight metres long.
Pattenden said the Indian River Reptile Zoo east of in Peterborough, Ont., agreed to take the animals.
But police tweeted on Monday evening that one of the snakes had died and the other is in "rough shape but in excellent care" at the zoo.
Police also said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on who owned and-or left the snakes to come forward.
