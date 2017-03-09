

Edmonton police have charged a mother after an infant child was left in a car as outside temperatures dipped to nearly -30 C.

Police were called to a parking lot in the early afternoon Tuesday, where a passerby had walked by a locked Toyota and noticed an infant was in the backseat. Police say the car was not running, despite the temperature.

When police arrived they searched nearby businesses for the child’s parents but were unable to locate anyone. Officers then broke the window to get into the vehicle and rescue the infant, who was crying.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the 30-year-old mother of the child returned to the car.

Police say the seven-month-old child was alone in the vehicle for at least 20 minutes and could have been in there for as long as 40 minutes had authorities not intervened.

“That’s far too long to leave a child in the backseat of a car,” Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison told CTV Edmonton. “One minute is too long in these sorts of temperatures.”

The mother, 30, has been charged with causing a child to be in need of intervention.

Meanwhile, police say the bystander who phoned police took all the right steps. “We really appreciate the observant citizen who called in the complaint,” Pattison said.

If you ever see an unattended child in a vehicle, police ask that you phone 911 immediately and stay with the child if possible.

With files from CTV Edmonton