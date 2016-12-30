One dead, 2 injured in Highway 401 crash in Ajax
OPP investigators examine a car that collided with a transport truck on Highway 401 in Ajax Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Three people have been taken to hospital and all eastbound lanes are closed at Salem Road.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 9:07AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 10:24AM EST
AJAX, Ont. -- One person has died and two others have been injured after a crash on Highway 401 in Ajax, Ont.
Police say a car and a transport truck collided early Friday morning.
They say three people who were inside the car were sent to hospital.
The truck driver was not injured.
Ontario Provincial Police say all eastbound lanes of the highway are closed at Salem Road in Ajax.
