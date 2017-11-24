One boater rescued, another missing, in Kitimat harbour
Snow-capped mountains are seen in the background of the harbour in Kitimat, B.C. Tuesday, June, 17, 2014. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 7:10AM EST
KITIMAT, B.C. -- A search continued early Friday for a missing boater in Kitimat harbour.
The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria said two people were on board a four-metre long aluminum vessel when it overturned Thursday night in heavy rain and near zero visibility.
Coast Guard officer Dylan Carter said one of the two people tried to swim to shore and was rescued about 180 metres from land and taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia.
Carter said the second boater was last seen clinging to the overturned boat.
He said five vessels from the Coast Guard auxiliary, RCMP and the Haisla Nation community were taking part in the search along with a pair of search-and-rescue aircraft. A helicopter was expected to join the search but the Victoria centre said poor weather kept it grounded.
Carter said the rescued boater told authorities in hospital that the boat took on water before it overturned as they headed to shore.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Firefighters who responded to Mississauga explosion receive Medals of Bravery
- B.C. dogwalker, three dogs recovering after helicopter rescue
- Halifax men get four months for prison assault of accused killer Dennis Oland
- Trudeau to apologize to excluded residential school students
- One boater rescued, another missing, in Kitimat harbour