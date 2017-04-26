

The Canadian Press





Vancouver Police are investigating a fight and stabbing that involved two bus passengers on the city's east side.

In a news release from Const. Jason Doucette says the fight between a 15-year-old youth and a 32-year-old man occurred on a BC Transit bus at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Doucette says the fight continued after the pair left the bus on Commercial Drive near Venables Street.

The teen is alleged to have stabbed the older man before a bystander could intervene and hold the youth until police arrived.

The suspect remains in custody while police say the victim has serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Investigators have not said what led to the fight.