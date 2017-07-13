Omar Khadr settlement cash freeze request rejected
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 4:10AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 13, 2017 12:02PM EDT
TORONTO -- A judge in Toronto has dismissed a request to freeze Omar Khadr's assets.
Justice Edward Belobaba said the request for an injunction from the widow of an American soldier killed in Afghanistan was "extraordinary" and the decision to reject it was not difficult in law.
Tabitha Speer and a former U.S. soldier had asked for the injunction to preserve any money the federal government paid Khadr for breaching his rights. Ottawa reportedly paid the former Guantanamo Bay prisoner $10.5 million last week.
Speer's legal action came as she seeks to have a Canadian court enforce a US$134-million award against Khadr from Utah.
Her husband, U.S. Sgt. Chris Speer, was killed in Afghanistan in July 2002.
Khadr admitted to throwing the grenade that killed Speer, but later recanted, saying it was only so he could get away from American custody in Guantanamo Bay.
