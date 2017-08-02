

CTVNews.ca Staff





The growing number of people illegally crossing the U.S.-Canada border and seeking asylum in Quebec has prompted authorities to set up a temporary shelter at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium.

The Quebec shelters that typically house asylum seekers are overwhelmed as more and more people have entered the province in recent days.

It appears many of the recent asylum seekers are Haitians who are fleeing the U.S. out of fear they will be deported, CTV Montreal’s Caroline Van Vlaardingen reported.

CTV Montreal toured the stadium Wednesday morning, where 150 cots were set up to temporarily accommodate the influx of people as Quebec officials process their asylum claims.

This is the first time the Montreal Olympic Stadium is being used for such a purpose.

According to recent federal government data, there has been a recent "pronounced” shift in the number of people illegally crossing the Quebec-U.S. border in Canada.

While the number of people apprehended at the Manitoba border dropped, the RCMP said they intercepted 781 people who crossed into Quebec in June, compared to 576 the previous month.

With files from CTV Montreal and The Canadian Press