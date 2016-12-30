Official update expected on deadly house explosion in Mississauga, Ont.
A firefighter sprays water on a debris litter street after a house explosion in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, June 28, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Mark Blinch
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 10:19AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 11:05AM EST
BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Police and fire officials are expected to provide an update today on a deadly house explosion in Mississauga, Ont., that took place this summer.
Peel Regional Police say Mississauga's fire chief, the city's mayor and an investigator from the province's Office of the Fire Marshal will be among those at a news conference set for this afternoon.
Two people were killed and nine others were injured in the June 28 blast that rained debris all over a Mississauga neighbourhood, forcing hundreds from their homes.
Police identified two bodies found in the wreckage at the core of the blast as Robert Nadler and Dianne Page, both 55 years old.
Police had said in July that these were looking into the possibility that the blast was a criminal incident.
The local fire chief had called the damage caused by the explosion "extensive," and had noted that at least 69 residences had been affected by the blast.
