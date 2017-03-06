

CTVNews.ca





An Ottawa police officer has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in the 2016 death of a Somali-Canadian man.

Constable Daniel Montsion, 36, was charged by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit Monday afternoon. He will make his first court appearance March 29.

Abdirahman Abdi, 37, died after a confrontation with police last summer. His death sparked outrage and protests in the city.

Police Chief Charles Bordeleau said he is not permitted to comment on the SIU investigation or the upcoming criminal process but urged patience and respect for the judicial process.

"What I can say is that the officer involved, like any member of the community going through a similar process, deserves to be treated fairly," Bordeleau said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

The chief said Abdi's death has been difficult on his family, the community and his officers.

"Our members are professional and they care about this community. They respond to calls for service from the community with the goal of helping those involved. It is a difficult job and they have my support and the support of the executive command and all senior officers."

On July 24, 2016, police were called to a west-end coffee shop for a disturbance. Police chased Abdi toward his apartment. There are bystander videos released publicly that depict parts of the incident, though none show the actual takedown of Abdi or any use of force by officers.

There is believed to be other video footage in the hands of investigators.

Abdi was pronounced dead in hospital. A cause of death has not been released.

Less than 5 per cent of cases investigated by the SIU, an independent watchdog called when there is police involvement in the death or serious injury of a civilian, result in criminal charges.

Abdi’s death sparked demonstrations in Ottawa, with protestors saying his race played a role in his treatment by officers. The police denied that, saying they were responding to a dangerous situation.

Witnesses told CTV News Abdi was beaten after he was down and handcuffed. He was found in a pool of blood.

Some who knew him said Abdi struggled with mental illness.