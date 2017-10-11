Off-duty Winnipeg officer arrested after pedestrian dies after collision
Winnipeg police say an off-duty officer has been arrested after an adult male pedestrian died as the result of a collision involving a motor vehicle.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 11, 2017 7:09AM EDT
It happened Tuesday night at Main Street and Sutherland Avenue in the city.
Police say the pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.
Const. Tammy Skrabek said the officer has not yet been formally charged but remains in custody while the investigation continues.
She said more details would be released on Wednesday.
The investigation is being handled by the Independent Investigations Unit.
