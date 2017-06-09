

CTVNews.ca Staff





An off-duty Alberta firefighter is being called a hero for chasing down a driver who was allegedly impaired while operating a school bus full of children.

Kurt Stenberg had just pulled up to his house Monday with his three-year-old daughter when he said he saw a school bus being driven erratically down his residential street. The bus was “just up on the sidewalk and kind of rocking back and forth,” he said.

The bus then “veered” back onto the road, Stenberg said, so he drove off after it. “I thought there must be something wrong.”

The bus driver pulled over just a few blocks away. Stenberg got onto the bus and said the driver “didn’t seem right,” so he parked his vehicle in front of the bus and took away the keys.

Stenberg said he then called 911 and helped to calm the 18 children aboard the bus until first responders arrived.

Stenberg shrugs off the hero label he’s received for his efforts.

“I would like to think that anyone else would have done the same thing if they were standing out there,” he said.

The RCMP has identified the school bus driver as 42-year-old Shelly Joy Kolodychuk. She is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.