

The Canadian Press





WOODSTOCK, Ont. -- An Ontario long-term care home where a former nurse is accused of killing seven seniors has been ordered by the province to temporarily stop admitting new patients.

Caressant Care spokesman Lee Griffi says the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care has ordered its Woodstock location to improve "certain practices."

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of eight seniors, seven of which allegedly occurred at Caressant Care between 2007 and 2014.

She also faces four charges of attempted murder, two of which allegedly took place at Caressant Care along with two charges of aggravated assault against patients at the facility.

Griffi says the nursing home has been under intense inspections by the ministry over the past 90 days, but didn't provide details of the orders.

He says staff are making immediate steps and have an external consultant to help with the changes.

"We are confident that these actions enable us to better provide for the physical, social and spiritual needs of our residents," Griffi said in a statement.

Caressant Care owns 15 long-term care homes in Ontario, but the Woodstock facility is the only one affected by the orders, Griffi said.