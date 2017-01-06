Nurse accused of killing 8 patients to appear in Ontario court
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 4:16AM EST
WOODSTOCK, Ont. - The case of a former nurse accused of killing eight seniors at two long-term care homes in southwestern Ontario is to return to court today in Woodstock, Ont.
Elizabeth Wettlaufer is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of residents at nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont.
Police allege Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors while she worked at the facilities between 2007 and 2014.
Her alleged victims have been identified as James Silcox, 84, Maurice Granat, 84, Gladys Millard, 87, Helen Matheson, 95, Mary Zurawinski, 96, Helen Young, 90, Maureen Pickering, 79, and Arpad Horvath, 75.
Records from the College of Nurses of Ontario show Wettlaufer was first registered as a nurse in August 1995 but resigned Sept. 30, 2016, and is no longer a registered nurse.
