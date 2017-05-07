

CTVNews.ca Staff





Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told CTV Question Period on Sunday that the number of military personnel responding to severe flooding will go up by the end of the day.

Across Canada thousands have been affected by rising floodwaters caused by unrelenting rainfall and more than 400 Canadian Forces personnel have been deployed in Quebec.

“The expectation by the end up the day is that number will likely have tripled as the Canadian forces adds more and more resources,” said Goodale.

Goodale added that marine assets will be deployed and a dozen helicopters and a hercules – a type of aircraft — will be available to help those affected by the flooding.

“The forces are supplying everything they can possibly provide in these circumstances,” said Goodale.

While no other province has requested the military to assist, Goodale said the military is “ready to respond if necessary”.

“We are on stand-by and if that request should come, we will be able to respond to it with an affirmative answer from the government,” he said.

According to Goodale, military personnel are “prepositioning” themselves so that they are prepared if and when the call should come.

He added that they are closely monitoring the situation in New Brunswick and British Columbia.

The military response in Quebec is being bolstered by the Canadian Red Cross. The aid organization has mobilized more than 100 volunteers and established 12 emergency centres in the province.

Spokesperson Stephanie Picard told CTV News Channel more than 1,000 people affected by the floods have been assisted thus far.

“Our priority is really to be on the frontline and respond to emergency needs so that people don’t have to worry about those needs. They can think about going to a safe place in a hotel where they will be taken care of,” she said Sunday afternoon.

Picard said the Canadian Red Cross is prepared to mobilize more volunteers should the situation in Quebec worsen.

Meanwhile, many Quebecers and Ontarians are opening their homes to those who have been displaced.

Online accommodation marketplace Airbnb has activated its disaster response program in three cities in the region – Ottawa, Gatineau, and Montreal.

The initiative aims to connect those forced to abandon their homes, and relief workers, with Airbnb hosts willing to list their property for free.

The company says all service fees will be waived for those affected by the disaster checking in between May 4 and May 19.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the people of Montreal, Ottawa and Gatineau, and all who have been affected by these tragic floods,” Airbnb’s head of global disaster response and relief, Kellie Bentz, said in a statement.