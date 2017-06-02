

The man fighting to have his last name reinstated on his Nova Scotia licence plate has now been ordered to remove a vanity name plate from the front of his car.

Lorne Grabher told CTV Atlantic the police phoned him earlier this week to tell him they received a complaint from someone regarding his personalized Alberta front plate, which also includes his last name. Nova Scotia requires only one valid plate on the back of the vehicle, so drivers often place inactive or novelty plates on the front end of their vehicles. “I received a phone call from the police to inform me that they had a complaint stating that I had a fraudulent plate on the front of my car,” Grabher said.

But Grabher said that many vehicles in Nova Scotia sport out-of-province novelty plates. He believes he is being targeted.

“I said, ‘If I see a plate around, can I call up and report it?’ They said, ‘Yes, you can,’” Grabher told CTV Atlantic. “I just replied saying, ‘Well, whoever he or she that’s done this, has now opened up a big Pandora’s Box.’”

Grabher, 69, made international headlines when the Registry of Motor Vehicles revoked the rear-end vanity plate bearing his last name, saying it was a “socially unacceptable slogan.”

The Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom has filed an application in Nova Scotia Supreme Court seeking to overturn that finding. The hearing is set to take place on June 6.

