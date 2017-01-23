Nova Scotia has appointed the first Mi'kmaq woman to the provincial judiciary
Nova Scotia flag
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 10:27AM EST
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has appointed the first Mi'kmaq woman to the provincial judiciary.
Nova Scotia Legal Aid lawyer Catherine Benton becomes only the second Mi'kmaq to become a judge in the province.
In a statement, the Justice Department says Benton worked as a researcher with the Union of Nova Scotia Indians and the Mi'kmaq Grand Council before getting her law degree from Dalhousie in 1993.
Justice Minister Michel Samson also named Ronda van der Hoek, a prosecutor with the Public Prosecution Service, to the bench.
Van der Hoek, from Windsor, has practised law for 19 years and also worked with Nova Scotia Legal Aid in Windsor and Halifax after graduating from Dalhousie Law School.
They were named to provincial and family court.
