

CTVNews.ca Staff





Last week, when Katy Clouthier looked out her office window in North Bay, she spotted Brandon Boyd cutting a rug while shovelling the snow outside a retirement centre.

Not knowing who Boyd was, an amused Clouthier shot some video of him turning a dreaded winter chore into something fun.

She decided to post it online, never imagining that she had captured North Bay’s next online sensation. The video of Boyd, who has autism, has been viewed tens of thousands of times in the days since Clouthier uploaded the video.

In a Facebook post, Clouthier said that she could tell that Boyd was “a very happy person and could tell he enjoyed himself.”

In an interview with CTV Northern Ontario, Boyd said that he dances while he works because music “helps calm me down.”

Clearing the snow from the sidewalk was part of Boyd’s tasks as a co-op student at the Empire Living Centre, where he also dressed up as a dancing Santa for Christmas. Since his placement began in the fall, Boyd has become a favourite with Empire’s residents.

Brandon hopes the video inspires others to enjoy one of winter’s tougher jobs.

“Listen to music and do it and it passes the time way more faster,” Boyd said.

Clouthier echoed the sentiment in her Facebook post: “Let him be your inspiration next time you have to shovel. Keep on dancing Brandon Boyd.”