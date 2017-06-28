

CTVNews.ca





Missing: four-foot-tall Chinese warrior statue taken in a "brazen" daylight theft from an Edmonton home.

And the whole thing was caught on video.

Surveillance video at the home of a Forest Heights couple in central Edmonton captured a blond woman in a blue hoodie and yoga pants walk up to the front step, break the statue off its base and take it back to an SUV waiting in the street.

It happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on June 20, while the homeowners were out of town.

Tim Barnes said he expected his home’s surveillance video to show a drunk thief stumbling around under cover of night. Instead, he saw a “nonchalant and brazen” evening absconding.

“If you watch the video you can see she has no regard, obviously, for stealing someone’s property. It’s like, she does it as easy as she breathes,” he said.

“You can see in the video [she] saunters up to the front of the house, has to break the statue off the base, then throws it in the back of her SUV and they’re gone.”

The statue isn’t worth much, says Barnes, but it’s been a fixture at the couple’s home for five years and they would like it back. They’ve put up posters warning the thief to return the statue by July 1 or the video goes to the police station.

The surveillance video posted to Facebook has been viewed and shared thousands of times.

With a report from CTV Edmonton