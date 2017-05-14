No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5M Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 8:10AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 17 will be approximately $7 million.
