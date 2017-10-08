No winning ticket for Saturday night's $12 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 8, 2017 12:07PM EDT
TORONTO - There was no winning ticket for the $12 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket sold in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 11 will be approximately $15 million.
