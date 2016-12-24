No winning ticket for Friday's $60M Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 7:03AM EST
TORONTO - Lotto Max players fantasizing about this week's $60 million jackpot will have to put those fantasies on hold for another week.
No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's grand prize.
There were also 12 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million dollars each up for grabs, but only one of them was claimed -- by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 30 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes offered will grow to 30.
