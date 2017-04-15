No winning ticket for Friday night's $50M Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 11:22AM EDT
TORONTO -- Lotto Max players will have to wait until next week for another shot at striking it rich.
No winning tickets were sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's draw -- and the two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each also went unclaimed.
The jackpot for the next draw on Apr. 21 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.
