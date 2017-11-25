No winning ticket for Friday night's $31 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $31 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 25, 2017 8:21AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $31 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the big prize for the next draw on Dec. 1 will grow to approximately $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.
