No winning ticket for Friday night's $10M Lotto Max draw
If you’re feeling lucky you might want to pick up a Lotto Max ticket, because this Friday’s jackpot is going to be a record breaker.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 8:15AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 3 will be approximately $17 million.
