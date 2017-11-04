No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
The jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 10 will be approximately $15 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 8:11AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
