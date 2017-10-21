No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 27 will be approximately $15 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 7:22AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 27 will be approximately $15 million.
