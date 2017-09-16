No winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 7:21AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's huge $55 million Lotto Max jackpot.
However, one of the four Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 22 will now grow to a staggering $60 million, and there will be 14 Maxmillions up for grabs.
