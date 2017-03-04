No winning ticket for $17M jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 6:50AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $17 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 10 will grow to approximately $26 million.
