No winning ticket for $15.6 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 1, 2017 10:19AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $15.6 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on July 7 will rise to approximately $24 million.
