No winner in $7M Lotto 649 draw
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 12, 2017 6:55AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Atlantic Canada.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 15 will be approximately $9 million.
