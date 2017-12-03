No winner in $5M Lotto 649 draw
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 3, 2017 8:26AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 6 will be approximately $7 million.
