No winner in $30M Lotto 649 jackpot draw
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 22, 2017 6:59AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $30 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 25 will be approximately $34 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Officials: International students won't face immigration penalties during college strike
- Three injured as small plane goes down in Saint-Lazare, west of Montreal
- Heavy rains and wind expected to lash southern B.C.
- Quebec women who've worn niqabs discuss province's controversial neutrality bill
- Some towns offer fitness passes instead of candy for Halloween trick-or-treaters