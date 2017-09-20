

CTVNews.ca Staff





People who live and work on Montreal’s Towers St. were in limbo for days, after city crews installed a sign banning turns onto the tiny one-way street.

Mechanics at Toyota Gabriel Centreville, whose service department is accessible only via Towers, said that there was no prior notice about the change.

“Please explain this,” @Captain2396 tweeted Tuesday morning, along with a photo of the sign that went up over the weekend, prohibiting vehicles from making left-hand turns onto the street. “[H]ow the hell do we get on Towers?”

Only one block long, Towers. St. runs north between Ste. Catherine St. and De Maisonneuve Blvd, both of which are also one-way streets. That means the only way drivers can access the homes, businesses and apartment buildings on Towers is by making a left turn from Ste. Catherine. As a result, until the newly installed sign was covered up Tuesday evening, there was no legal way to access the street.

That didn’t stop residents, however. On Tuesday, CTV Montreal spotted multiple drivers making illegal turns onto Towers.

“The sign was put up by the City of Montréal for the beginning of the construction of our Towers mechanical ventilation station,” city spokesperson Amélie Régis explained to CTVNews.ca on Wednesday, referring to a three-year project related to the city’s subway system. “The work was delayed. Therefore, the City will mask the sign until work begins.”

According to the city, the street’s one-way direction will be reversed once work begins -- hence the sign.

CTV Montreal first reported on the strange sign Tuesday morning, and by Tuesday evening it had been covered with what looks like a black garbage bag.

“Amazing how fast the Ville de Montreal can fix things AFTER they have been embarrassed by the media & social media,” Twitter user @Captain2396 wrote Wednesday morning.

Amazing how fast the Ville de Montreal can fix things AFTER they have been embarrassed by the media & social media. @CTVMontreal @CJAD800 pic.twitter.com/RDfItUiTLz — Captain_Kirk (@Captain2396) September 20, 2017

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Kevin Gould