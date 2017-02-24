The Fort McMurray fire chief who offered regular updates to Canadians during last May’s enormous northern Alberta wildfire retired on Friday, a few months earlier than planned.

Darby Allen celebrated his retirement by having cake with colleagues on Thursday. Allen said he his wife are moving to Vancouver to enjoy the ocean and milder winters. He plans to spend some time offering speeches.

Mayor Melissa Blake said Allen will be missed, adding that he was not just a heroic firefighter but also a soccer coach and philanthropist.

Allen said his priorities during the 80,000-person evacuation last May were to “save lives, save lives, save lives.” First responders did just that.

“When first light came on the fourth (of May), I was worried we might see lots of vehicles still on the road burning with people,” he said.

In fact, no one had perished in the flames, although two died in a collision while evacuating and 2,400 structures were damaged or destroyed.

While it could have been far worse, Allen admits the fire left him emotionally scarred.

“I’ve gone to speak to professionals about how I’m feeling,” Allen said. “We did well, but as a firefighter we still feel guilty about what was lost.”

Allen said he’s not sure he will feel ready to return to Fort McMurray for the one-year anniversary of the fire in May.

At the same time, he said he’s pleased with what he achieved during his career. “I have no regrets,” he said.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Breanna Karstens-Smith