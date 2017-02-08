

The Canadian Press





LAKE LOUISE, Alta. -- No one was hurt when an avalanche rolled over the Trans-Canada Highway in southeastern British Columbia early Wednesday morning.

Jamieson Harbottle, the fire chief in nearby Field, B.C., said no vehicles were hit by the slide.

"There were no injuries," he said. "There was one truck that tried to drive through the debris, but there was no one involved in the avalanche."

The slide happened on Mount Stephen, inside Yoho National Park. A statement from Parks Canada says all vehicles and drivers in the vicinity were safely turned around and evacuated.

A B.C. Transportation Ministry advisory says both directions of the highway have been closed off from Field to the boundary with Alberta.

Parks Canada says once avalanche control is complete above the slide area, heavy equipment will be able to safely move in and clear the roadway.

The statement says the route should be reopen at about 1 p.m. Pacific time.

The B.C. Transportation Ministry says no detour is available, but alternate routes include highways 95 and 93.

Avalanche Canada has rated the danger in the area as considerable because of recent snow storms and says more snow and wind expected in the next few days will compound the problem.