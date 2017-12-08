

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police say there is no reason to believe that a series of disappearances in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village are in any way related.

The neighbourhood has been on edge for more than a year-- after two men -- Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen -- went missing--. Their disappearances followed those of three other men who have also vanished from the area in recent years.

Det. Sgt. Michael Richmond, who is leading a task force into the disappearances of Kinsman and Esen, said Friday there has been a great deal of misinformation circulating about the disappearances, including reports that a serial killer could be involved.

Richmond told reporters the community “is understandably concerned” about the unexplained circumstances surrounding the disappearance of these men. Police are also concerned, he said.

But he added “there is no evidence at this point that in any way establishes that the disappearances of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman are linked to the disappearance” of the other three men.

He added there is also no evidence that suggests the Esen and Kinsman disappearances are linked, even though a single task force is investigating both cases.

“It simply makes sense to have the same team investigate these disappearances in parallel,” Richmond explained.

Earlier this week, police said Esen and Kinsman had been active on online dating apps prior to their disappearance. They warned users of apps such as Tinder or Grindr to make safety top-of-mind at all times when using such apps. They suggested meeting dates in a safe space and informing others of meet-up plans.

Richmond noted though that even though all five men were active on social media, there is no evidence that dating apps played a role in their disappearances.

He added that there are many reasons that people go missing, including a decision to remove themselves from a community. It’s also possible one or more of the men have died of natural or self-inflicted causes and their bodies have not yet been found.