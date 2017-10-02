

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said there is no indication that Canadians are among the dead or injured following the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

A gunman perched inside a 32nd floor Las Vegas hotel room opened fire on a crowd below attending a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Sunday night. Las Vegas police say at least 50 people are dead, and more than 400 have been hospitalized.

Police said the shooter, Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, was found dead inside a hotel room after SWAT teams used explosives to gain entry.

The number of dead and injured continued to rise on Monday morning as authorities tended to the scene on a stretch of the iconic Las Vegas strip.

“We will be working very hard through Global Affairs to identify Canadians that may have been affected or injured, let’s hope (they are) not among the fatalities,” Goodale told CTV News. “It is still very, very early.”

He said Canada is willing to offer assistance to U.S. authorities, if needed, to further the investigation.

“That is a very popular destination for Canadians,” Goodale said. “All Canadians are appalled and share the grief of so, so many victims.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed Goodale’s offer of support to U.S. allies.

“Words fail this morning. The friendship & support of Canadians is with the victims in Las Vegas & the people of the U.S,” he tweeted.