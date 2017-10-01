No big winner in draw for $7M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 1, 2017 7:18AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the $1 million guaranteed prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 4 will be approximately $9 million.
