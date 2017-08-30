

CTVNews.ca Staff





A judge has denied bail for a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his physician wife.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji. Her body was found inside a suitcase on the side of a road in Kleinburg, Ont., north of Toronto, on Dec. 1, 2016.

An autopsy found that the 40-year-old mother of three young children had died of strangulation and blunt force trauma. Investigators believe she was killed inside the family home.

At Shamji’s bail hearing last week, his lawyers argued he should be allowed to live in the community while awaiting his murder trial. But a judge denied the bail request on Wednesday.

Shamji’s parents are among the four sureties who told the court they are prepared to make sure Shamji meets his bail conditions.

Shamji has been in jail since his Dec. 2, 2016 arrest. The couple’s children are being cared for by their maternal grandparents.